Zaman Khan stars as Heat clinch thriller

Fast bowler Zaman Khan delivered a sensational final over to seal a thrilling three-run victory for Brisbane Heat over Hobart Hurricanes in the 35th fixture of the Big Bash League (BBL) 15.

Set stiff 161, Hurricanes fell short in the final over and ended their innings on 157-8.

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Xavier Bartlett jolted Hurricanes early in the chase, with Tim Ward and Mitchell Owen sent back for one and eight runs respectively.

As a result, Hobart Hurricanes were reduced to 26-2 in 3.1 overs.

However, Beau Webster and Ben McDermott’s 98-run partnership not only launched a steady recovery but put their side on the cusp of victory.

The pair composed batting kept Heat bowlers at bay, with the scorecard reading 124 in 14.1 overs.

On any other day, it would have been Hurricanes game with 37 required of 36 balls with eight wickets in hand; however, Marnus Labuschagne’s prized wicket of Webster (51) opened the door for a dramatic Heat victory.

Soon after, McDermott followed him as Kuhnemann cleaned up the right-handed batter to bring his side back into the game.

Ben McDermott top-scored with 59 off 36, striking three fours and three sixes.

With Brisbane Heat sniffing a victory, Matthew Wade and Nikhil Chaudhary were two batters at the crease, and the pair added a brief 16-run stand before the Hurricanes’ three more wickets fell in the span of six deliveries.

Wade was caught for 11, whereas Xavier Bartlett removed Chris Jordan and Rehan Ahmed for ducks to leave down the equation to six from the final over.

The moment came for Zaman as he began with a dot and a single, followed by two consecutive dot balls, leaving the Hurricanes needing a four to win

However, Zaman bowled another excellent delivery to get rid of Nikhil Chaudhary (16), who wholed out to long on, resulting in an emphatic win for Heat against table toppers Hobart Hurricanes.

For Brisbane Heat, besides Zaman Khan, Xavier Bartlett was the notable contributor with three wickets to his name.

Earlier, put into bat first, Brisbane Heat scored 160-8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Jack Wildermuth made six before getting cleaned up in the third over, whereas skipper Usman Khawaja made 19 from 18, including a six.

At the end of the powerplay, Brisbane Heat were 46-2 with Nathan McSweeney and Matt Renshaw at the crease.

The duo steadied Brisbane Heat’s innings, powering them into a strong position before their middle order crumbled in the final overs, which limited them from posting an imposing total.

Nathan McSweeney was the star batter with 49 off 32, laced with seven boundaries, while Matt Renshaw scored 37 from 25, hitting two sixes and two fours.

For Hobart Hurricanes, Riley Meredith was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets.