Zaman Park operation: Suspects who threw ‘petrol bombs’ identified

LAHORE: The police have identified the suspects who threw ‘petrol bombs’ at police during Zaman Park, Lahore operation to arrest former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the police have launched identification of suspects involved in ‘pelting stones, vandalising and throwing petrol bombs’ at police during the operation conducted at Zaman Park – residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, the police said they were using mobile, cameras and closed-circuit footages for face identification of the suspects. The police have obtained ‘clear images’ of 700 PTI workers’ faces – ‘who were involved in attack on law enforcers’.

Moreover, the police were using facial recognition technology and NADRA records for identification. “Images were being sent to NADRA for further identification and information”, they added.

The police added they will start nominating suspects in cases after identification. “Raids will be carried out to arrest the suspects after face recognition,” they added.

IG Punjab’s presser

Earlier in the day, Inspector General (IG) Punjab said that the police force was without any firepower during the arrest operation of PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence Zaman Park.

Addressing a press conference, the IG Punjab clarified that police forces from two provinces and people who wear a uniform can never fight with each other.

He said that the police will ensure the supremacy of the law but it should never be considered a weakness.

The IG Punjab maintained that this was planned earlier too that DIG will take the warrant to PTI chief Imran khan’s residence.

He refuted rumours about police weapons and clarified that throughout the operation the police had no weapons with them. The operation was stopped because of the PSL Match which the police secured properly, he added.

IG Punjab further said that when petrol bombs are thrown from the other side and stones are pelted too then the police fire shells.

Zaman park operation

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police team on Tuesday reached Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders. Later, party workers and police officials clashed outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

