Zaman Park: Punjab govt to take action against PTI ‘miscreants’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to take legal action against PTI ‘miscreants’ involved in attacking the Elite Police force van near Zaman Park, ARY News reported.

According to a Punjab govt spokesperson, ‘miscreants’ attacked the police van near Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park. The personnel of Elite force were forced to run away to save their lives.

The Elite force vehicle was attacked at Kanal Road by ‘miscreants’ with sticks and stones. The provincial caretaker govt has decided to take legal action against those involved in the attack on police van.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers have taken back their positions in Zaman Park for former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan’s security.

On Saturday, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar said that a “no-go area” had been created outside Imran Khan’s residence which was cleared by Punjab police.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by caretaker Punjab information minister Amir Mir, Punjab IGP said that police conducted search operation outside Zaman Park on ATC judge orders. He claimed that petrol bombs were thrown at police personnel by PTI workers during search operation around Imran Khan’s residence.

