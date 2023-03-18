Zaman Park raided after ATC issued search warrant, say Punjab police

LAHORE: The police officials said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence was raided after Anti-terrorism Court administrative judge issued a search warrant, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police claimed they arrived at Zaman Park with a search warrant. Despite the search, warrant police were not allowed to search that’s why the police personnel had to enter Zaman Park.

They further added that a lady officer was leading when the police personnel were entering PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Earlier, the Punjab police broke into Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The police arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable also got injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the former prime minister Imran Khan left for Islamabad to appear before a district and sessions court in Islamabad in a case pertaining to the Toshakahan case.

The PTI leader is scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal.

Keeping in view the security threats, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal shifted the hearing from F-8 Court Complex to the Judicial Complex in G-11.

