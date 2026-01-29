Zampa stars as Australia limit Pakistan to modest total

Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha steadied Pakistan with a solid partnership that put the host in sight of a big total, but Australia’s Adam Zampa intervened to restrict them to a below-par score in the T20I series opener here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to put 169-8 on the board at the end of their 20 overs.

Pakistan had a shaky start as they lost opener Sahibzada Farhan for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings.

After an early blow, skipper Salman Ali Agha joined hands with Saim Ayub, adding a 74 run partnership to steady Pakistan’s innings.

The pair batted briskly and finished the powerplay on strong note with home side 56-1.

Both batters continued after the fielding restrictions were lift, however, the introduction of ace spinner Adam Zampa halted Pakistan’s proceedings.

The leg-spinner removed both set batters in a span of two overs to put Australia in a dominant position.

Saim made 40 from 22 with the help of two sixes and three fours while Agha 39 off 27 included four maximums and a boundary.

With Pakistan reduced to 86-3 in 9.2 overs, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman came to the fore. The duo could only add 12 for the third wicket as Adam Zampa nabbed Babar Azam to break the home side’s momentum.

Babar, who made 24 off 20 with the help of a six and a boundary, was trapped lbw while attempting a reverse sweep.

Pakistan were 123-4 in 13.5 overs at this stage of the innings.

After Babar’s departure, wicket-keeper Usman Khan came to crease in a bid to up the anti. He struck two boundaries before losing his partner Fakhar Zaman whose sluggish knock of 10 from 16 included a single boundary.

Usman (18 off 14 balls) also followed him as Pakistan slumped to 140-5 to 160-8 in 19.4 overs.

Eventually, Pakistan innings ended on 168 for 8 with Mohammad Nawaz remaining unbeaten on 15 off 14 with the help of a six.

For Australia, Adam Zampa was the star bowler as he picked up a four wicket haul.