Rather than an industry, Pakistan’s showbiz is a community: Zara Noor Abbas

Film and TV actor Zara Noor Abbas believes Pakistan’s showbiz is not scaled enough to be considered an industry and can rather be termed a community.

During her latest outing on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, actor Zara Noor Abbas called out Pakistan’s drama industry over its lack of recognition and awards nominations for additional crew members, adding that it is not even big enough to be called an industry.

“Rather than an industry, it is more like a community, where four people come together to make dramas,” Abbas said about Pakistan’s showbiz.

“An industry is where each creative, from a graphic artist to cameramen, everyone is recognized. They are respected and nominated for awards,” she explained and asserted, “This is not an industry.”

Host and A-list actor Danish Taimoor failed to agree with the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor and pointed out, “I believe our drama industry is flourishing these days and has come a long way compared to what it was around 10-12 years ago.”

To which, Abbas maintained, “As a community, yes, we have raised a lot, and we have done a lot of great work, but again I believe that an industry comprises several sectors and is built by many workers.”

With reference to the general concept of supply and demand, she elaborated, “In the current scenario, we have a huge supply of creatives and artists… the actors and TikTokers from Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities of Punjab, and there is such amazing talent, but the demand continues to stay for a handful of people only.”

