‘A long road to recovery but…’: Zara Noor Abbas talks about postpartum life

Actor and a new mother, Zara Noor Abbas gets honest about the realities of postpartum life in her message to fellow new moms.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Zara Noor Abbas, who with her husband, actor Asad Siddiqui, welcomed her first daughter, Noor-e-Jahan recently, expressed her gratitude to friends and family, for all the love and wishes, before she began to talk about the postpartum life and the long road to recovery.

With a bunch of pictures of the celebration for her newborn baby girl, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor wrote, “First and Foremost- Thank YOU to all my friends and family and my amazing fans for all the pyaar and duayein. Mene sab comments, messages parhay (prayers. I have read all the messages and comments).”

She continued to share her feelings and penned, “You know – It’s just Insane. The journey from nothingness to everything. This rush of joy and power. The feeling that I can conquer anything now. The nourishment of empowerment and love.”

“The tears, the All-nighters, the difficulties in understanding what the baby wants. Which cry will signal me of a particular task/action. How to position the head – how to lengthen the body, how to massage the fragile bones that you can hear sounds of. The Questions that will only be answered by spending alone time with the baby. The pressure to know it all in these 40 days. It’s superior! It’s a lot! And I feel like we don’t talk much about the journey after the birth. POSTPARTUM. Lol. It’s real. It’s as real as pregnancy,” the celebrity detailed.

Before concluding, Abbas gave a shoutout to all the new moms and urged, “Take a step back from being a super soldier. You became one by just giving birth by the grace of God. Now step back.”

“Accept help. Rest. Eat. Sleep. Nap. You can tell people to let you be. Don’t take the advices that you don’t like. Swaddle like you like it. Nurse or feed- it’s all UPTO you. Do as you please. And most importantly – listen to your body and your instinct as a mother. This will be a long road to recovery, but you will be just fine. I promise you. You know why? Because you are a mother. And Mothers, oh Mothers! Don’t we know their strength enough?” she advised.

Pertinent to note here that the reel to real-life couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui were blessed with their first child, a baby girl last month, as announced by them in a joint social media post.

With a girl-themed graphic card, the new mom turned to her Instagram handle to share the good news with their millions of fans and fellows. “Alhamdulillah. We announce ourselves as Amma & Abba to the most beautiful baby girl in the world, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui,” read the text on the card. “While we are busy going gaga over her, please remember us in your prayers. Zara & Asad.”