Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui reflect upon ‘life lessons’ after marriage: Watch

The showbiz celebrity couple, Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas were seated in ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’.

In their outing, the beloved celebrity couple spilt interesting details about the respective other and answered some fiery questions posed by the prominent host Nida Yasir.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

At one point in the conversation, the duo also spoke about the crucial lessons that life has taught them, and how the two have changed over time, primarily after their union as a husband and wife.

“I think I’ve become calm,” said the ‘Sinf-e- Aahan’ actor. When further questioned if his nature was hyper earlier, Siddiqui responded that although he was never like that, his perspective towards life has evolved with the constant reality checks from the world and people in his surroundings.

On her turn to answer the question, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor reminisced about her initial days in the industry and the warm welcome that she received from the fraternity. “It was a lot of responsibility on me due to which I got a little too anxious,” Zara told the host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

She added, “I got anxiety and this weird sort of depression, also because you are meeting so many people and are not sure about the intent of each one of them.”

Furthermore, she mentioned how that uncertainty helped her get better and stronger in life. “I think when you are hurt repeatedly and you fall down, again and again, that’s when you get up smarter and a lot more calmer,” she concluded.

Also read: Urwa Hocane used only THESE 3 products for wedding day makeup

To note, Zara Noor Abbas tied the knot with actor Asad Siddiqui in 2017. Both of them come from families of showbiz veterans, Asad being the nephew of prolific actor Adnan Siddiqui, while his better half, is the daughter of acclaimed performer, Asma Abbas and niece of Bushra Ansari and Sumbul Shahid.

Comments