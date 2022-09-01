Zara Noor Abbas shares funny reel with Asad, Asim and Merub

The latest trending reel recreation by Zara Noor Abbas and gang including lovebirds Asim, Merub and her husband Asad Siddiqui is viral on social media.

On her official handle on the photo ad video sharing application, Wednesday, the ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor shared a short clip, which sees Zara along with her husband, actor Asad Siddiqui and close friends, heartthrob singer Asim Azhar and his fiance Merub Ali, while the emerging musician and brother of Merub, Raamis Ali was present in the video as well.

Zara Noor and group shared their take on the viral reel script of identifying popular Bollywood songs from the 90s decade. “Proudly the 90’s kids,” the OP captioned the video followed by a series of emojis.

She added, “Errr except Merub. And Ramis maybe? DUDE! How old are you guys?”

The Instagram reel sees the friends’ group recognize most of the Bollywood numbers, as they tried to perform hook steps for each of them. Some of the songs, featured in the video, include ‘Deewangi’ (Om Shanti Om), ‘Kajra Re’ (Bunty Aur Babli), ‘Soni de Nakhre’ (Partner), ‘Mauja He Mauja’ (Jab We Met) and ‘Bole Chodiyan’ (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham) among many others.

The video attracted at least 90,000 hearts on the social application along with numerous comments for the celebs.

Have a look at some of the comments on the Instagram video.

Haha love it

I’m not the 90’s kids but I do know all the songs 😂🙈

Asad didn’t understand the assignment 😂

Onlyyy gurls are serious with this❤😂

Yar this is so cute😂💗

Talented Peeps❤😂💕

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actors are among some of the closest buddies of showbiz and following their friendship, the respective others also share a close bond now.

Asad Siddiqui tied the knot with fellow actor Zara Noor Abbas in 2017. On the other hand, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali announced their engagement earlier this year.

