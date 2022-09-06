Zara Noor gives a peek into her ‘office’ with husband Asad Siddiqui

The latest set of pictures of showbiz A-lister Zara Noor Abbas with her husband-actor Asad Siddiqui is viral on social media.

The ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor brightened our Insta feeds amidst the Monday blues with her latest loved-up picture gallery, with a special feature from her husband, Asad Siddiqui.

“My office has my husband today ❤️🧿” Zara Noor wrote in the caption of the now-viral three-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application, followed by a hashtag ‘Working Together After Ages’. She also tagged the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor in the caption.

The adorable snaps – probably clicked at the sets of their upcoming joint project – received immense love from her 5.6 million followers on the social application, with at least 185,000 hearts, in addition to heartwarming comments for the real-life couple.

Here is what Instagrammers wrote in the comments bar.

this #workingtogetherafterages was much much needed.

Ma sha allah may Allah keep you both protect from evil eyes 🥺🤍🤍

Beautiful couple 😍♥️

you guys are GOALS

YAYY! ZASAD TOGETHER 😍❤

Zara Noor Abbas tied the knot with actor Asad Siddiqui in 2017. Both Zara and Asad come from families of showbiz veterans, Asad being the nephew of prolific actor Adnan Siddiqui, while her better-half, is the daughter of acclaimed performer, Asma Abbas and niece of Bushra Ansari and Sumbul Shahid.

