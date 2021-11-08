Zara Tareen gets married to Faran Tahir, pictures go viral

The marriage pictures of actor Zara Tareen with co-celebrity Faran Tahir have gone viral on social media.

They got married in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday. It was attended by many celebrities such as Nausheen Shah, Irsa Ghazal, Ali Tahir and others.

The visuals from the occasion have gone viral across social media platforms and the netizens are happy to see the newly-married couple smiling and enjoying every single moment together.

Zara Tareen, who is the sister of actor Hira Tareen, wore a red and gold lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse. Her hair was tied in a bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Suhindero (@sagarsuhindero)

Faran Tahir, who worked in several blockbuster Hollywood movies such as Iron Man, had donned an all-black sherwani.

Zara’s sister and actor Hira Tareen earlier took to social media for posting pictures of the Mehendi ceremony.

“The festivities begin for the wedding of my beautiful sister Zara and equally beautiful and awesome human being jijoo Faran Tahir! Two loving families unite. May Allah bless us all!” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H I R A T A R E E N (@htareen)

Faran Tahir commented that he was the winner as not only did his heart find peace but he became part of the family as well.

