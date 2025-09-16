President Zardari meets Chairman of Chery Automobile in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: President Asif Ali Zardari met with Yin Tongyue, Chairman of the Board of Chery Holding Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., during his visit to Shanghai on Tuesday.

In the meeting, President Zardari assured the Chery Chairman of the Government of Pakistan’s full policy support for initiatives related to new energy vehicles, electric buses, and local production of automotive components.

The president encouraged Chery to explore joint ventures in areas such as electric buses, mini trucks, green energy solutions, and charging infrastructure. He also highlighted broader opportunities for collaboration with Pakistani companies in the fields of manufacturing, minerals, and energy storage technologies.

President Zardari was accompanied by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

Mr Yin briefed the president and his delegation on Chery Auto’s global operations, its commitment to technological innovation, and its achievements in international markets.

President Zardari thanked Mr Yin for his detailed briefing and welcomed Chery Auto’s growing interest in Pakistan. He appreciated the company’s plans to introduce electric buses and pursue localisation, noting that these steps would help generate employment opportunities for young people in the country.

Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi were also present during the meeting.