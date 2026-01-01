Zardari offers to lead reconciliation process, stressing cooperation over confrontation

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday called for national unity, democratic responsibility, and economic discipline as Pakistan entered 2026.

In his New Year message, the president extended greetings to the people of Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis and the international community, noting that the country was approaching its 79th Independence Day at a time that required “national soul-searching and collective resolve.”

He stressed productivity over populism, exports over excuses and inclusive growth over crony capitalism, calling for sustained investment in education, healthcare, youth, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Addressing internal political conditions, the president said democracy thrived on disagreement conducted with civility and responsibility.

He urged political forces to engage constructively in Parliament and cautioned against allowing any political cause to be exploited by hostile elements seeking to undermine Pakistan’s stability or sponsor terrorism.

“This is not the time to turn on the heat. It is time to turn on the light,” he said.

As the symbol of the unity of the federation, President Zardari said he was ready to lead a process of national reconciliation and healing to bridge divides and restore trust among democratic forces, stressing that Pakistan needs cooperation rather than confrontation.

He also expressed concern over what he termed the “weaponisation of water” by India, calling it a violation of international agreements and international law, and said Pakistan reserved the right to address the issue through all available means.

On foreign policy, the president said Pakistan would continue to act as a responsible member of the international community and a stabilising force through bilateral and multilateral engagement.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people and their right to an independent and sovereign state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The president called for restraint over rage, unity over division and renewal over despair, ending with the message: “Pakistan Zindabad.”