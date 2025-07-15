President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discuss country’s political, security situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday called on President Asif Ali Zardari as they discussed matters pertaining to the country’s political, security and economic situation.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz and President Zardari also discussed the law and order situation of the country and steps being taken against terrorists, a press statement issued here read.

The prime minister informed the president about the government’s initiatives to improve the country’s economy.

PM Shehbaz and President Zardari reaffirmed their commitment to work together to ensure the stability, development and prosperity in the country.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Advisor to the prime minister on Political affairs Rana Sanaullah were present in the meeting.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” aimed at undermining the top civilian and military leadership of the country.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Naqvi said the government is fully aware of those behind the disinformation drive targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

“There has been no discussion—nor does any such idea exist—regarding the President being asked to resign or the COAS seeking to assume the presidency,” Naqvi clarified, firmly dispelling rumors circulating on digital platforms.

He highlighted that President Zardari enjoys a “strong and respectful” relationship with the Armed Forces, and reiterated the President’s own remarks: “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”