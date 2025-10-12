President Zardari urges Kabul to eliminate anti-Pakistan terrorists operating from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to protecting its national interests, regional sovereignty, and security.

He also called on the Afghan leadership to take concrete steps to eliminate anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat Press Wing, President Zardari said Pakistan would never accept any controversial or misleading position regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “India’s illegal claims on Kashmir are in direct violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he stated.

The president expressed disappointment over what he described as the Afghan leadership’s disregard for the plight of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a betrayal of both history and the wider Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized that terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil, carried out by the Khwarij had been well-documented by UN reports.

“Pakistan has repeatedly made it clear that the nexus between the Khwarij and Indian elements is targeting Pakistani civilians and security personnel,” he added.

The president urged the Afghan leadership to take concrete and practical steps to eliminate anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from its territory.

He reiterated that both the Khwarij and Indian-backed terrorism posed the gravest threat to regional peace and stability.

“Terrorism is a shared challenge, and no single country should be left to bear the burden alone,” President Zardari further added..

Highlighting Pakistan’s long-standing support for Afghanistan, the president reminded that Pakistan hosted Afghan refugees for over four decades, setting an example of Islamic brotherhood and good neighbourly relations.

He said the dignified return of Afghan citizens, in relation with the restoration of peace, was in the best interest of both nations, adding Pakistan would continue to assist the Afghan people in the fields of education and humanitarian needs.

“Pakistan will not compromise on its national sovereignty,” President Zardari asserted, noting that Pakistan had facilitated Afghanistan in every possible way to boost trade, economy and connectivity.

He stressed that mutual cooperation and economic partnership are essential for sustainable peace and development in the region, adding Pakistan sincerely wished for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.

President Zardari further stressed that fraternal relations should be based on mutual respect, security cooperation and commitment to regional peace.

He expressed hope that the Afghan interim government would prevent its territory from being used by the Khwarij and the Indian-backed terrorist elements.

Joint and practical counterterrorism efforts only guaranteed a lasting peace, he opined.