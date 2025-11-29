President Zardari underscores national cohesion to confront security challenges

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday emphasized the need for informed leadership, national cohesion, and integrated policy-making to address Pakistan’s contemporary security challenges.

The president made these remarks during his visit to the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, where he addressed participants of the 27th National Security Workshop (NSW-27).

According to a press release issued by ISPR and shared by the President’s Secretariat Press Wing, the workshop brought together parliamentarians, senior civil and military officials, and representatives from academia and civil society.

The NSW-27 focused on deepening participants’ understanding of the interplay among various elements of national power under the framework of comprehensive national security.

In his address, President Zardari congratulated the participants on successfully completing the workshop and commended their dedication to strengthening national security awareness.

“NDU’s National Security Workshop remains one of the country’s premier platforms for fostering national-level dialogue, enhancing institutional capacity, and promoting a whole-of-nation approach to national security,” it was added.

The president also awarded certificates to the graduating participants.

Earlier on Nov 26, 2025, Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting the federal and provincial governments, emphasizing that coordinated national efforts and institutional synergy are essential for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday.

General Munir stressed that our greatest strength lies in national unity and together, we shall defeat the nefarious designs of our foes, Insha’Allah.