Zardari vows political reconciliation, new beginning in AJK

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has pledged to promote politics of reconciliation and tolerance as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) steps up efforts to bring about an in-house change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing party sources.

According to sources, a high-level meeting of PPP AJK leaders was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and other senior party figures.

During the session, the participants discussed matters related to AJK’s governance, the region’s political situation, and the PPP’s strategy for forming a new government.

Sources said President Zardari informed the AJK parliamentary party of the decision to take charge of the AJK government — calling it an “extraordinary and challenging step” for the party.

“The PPP is assuming responsibility in difficult circumstances,” Zardari was quoted as saying. “But I am confident the party will deliver in AJK just as it has in the past.”

He emphasised that the next Prime Minister of AJK would be an ordinary PPP worker and a true Jiyala, The president urged party members to avoid premature or unnecessary statements ahead of the transition and to focus on fostering reconciliation and political tolerance in the region.

After his brief formal address, sources said, President Zardari held an extended informal discussion with the delegation, during which AJK’s pressing issues and possible solutions were reviewed. He also sought suggestions on tackling challenges facing the region’s administration.

Earlier, PPP intensified efforts for an in-house change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly, party sources revealed.

According to insiders, the PPP leadership has decided to reach out to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to discuss the evolving political situation in AJK. The party also plans to seek assurances from the federal government regarding development funding for the region.

Sources said the PPP intends to request inclusion in the AJK cabinet, arguing that PML-N’s participation would help ensure the release of federal funds. However, PPP leaders reportedly remain concerned that they have not yet received a clear commitment from the federal government about funding for the remainder of the AJK government’s tenure.