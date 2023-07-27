‘Found her pretty but…’: Zareen Khan speaks up on Katrina Kaif comparisons

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan opened up on the constant comparisons with A-list actor Katrina Kaif ever since her debut.

Zareen Khan, who made her debut with the 2010 movie ‘Veer’ alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and rose to fame as a Katrina Kaif look alike, had an ‘Ask me anything’ session with her followers on the social site Reddit.

During the session, the Bollywood celeb was asked about how she feels regarding the comparisons with one of the leading female stars of the Indian cinema.

To this, Khan replied, “So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child, since I don’t come from a filmy background. So it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty.”

“But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn’t give me a chance to prove my individuality,” rued the ‘Aksar 2’ actor.

On the work front, Khan last appeared in ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ (2021) which premiered on streaming platform Hotstar. Within her short career span, Zareen Khan has done films in over four languages.

