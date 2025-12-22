How to get easy loan through Zarkhez-e app?

The government of Pakistan has rolled out a new digital initiative named “Zarkhez-e” aimed at improving access to finance and agricultural inputs for farmers across the country.

Under the new “Zarkhez-e- Asaan Digital Zarai Qarza”, farmers/ landowners, tenants, and sharecroppers can apply for agricultural loans of up to Rs. 1 million through a mobile application called Zarkhez-e.

The process allows applicants to submit loan requests from home, reducing the need for repeated visits to banks or government offices.

Loans will be disbursed via mobile wallets and restricted to verified agro-inputs, ensuring transparent and purposeful use

The program also enables farmers to purchase fertilisers, seeds and agricultural medicines from bank-approved authorised centres.

In addition, the Zarkhez-e program provides a facility for buying diesel to meet agricultural needs.

Officials stated that government bodies, financial institutions, insurers, and agro-tech will work together in Zarkhez-e, aiming to enhance productivity, reduce rural financial exclusion, and uplift the livelihoods of Pakistan’s farming communities through data-driven, inclusive solutions.