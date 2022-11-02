Zarnish Khan asks for prayers

Showbiz actor Zarnish Khan requested fans for prayers as she shared a picture from the hospital bed.

A day after taking the internet by storm with her recent clicks from Dubai, the ‘Sun Yaara’ star has left her fans worried as she requested them to send prayers to the celeb.

The actor took to her handle on the photo and video sharing social application, Monday and posted a new picture of herself on the feed. “Pray!” Zarnish Khan wrote in the caption, followed by praying hands and red heart emojis. The celeb is seen lying on a hospital bed in the shared snap.

Thousands of social users including fellow showbiz stars sent their love and prayers for Khan in the comments sections.

With millions of Instagrammers on her followers list, Zarnish Khan is quite frequent with her postings on gram. She often treats fans with pictures and videos of herself and her family, as well as her projects’ BTS.

Earlier this week, she posted a new two-picture gallery of herself from Marina Beach, Dubai on the feed.

On the career front, Khan has been a part of a number of superhit serials throughout her career span of nine years and has received applause for her stellar performances.

