Zarnish Khan creates buzz with Singapore trip pictures

Actor Zarnish Khan turned heads with her Singapore trip pictures that are going viral on social media.

The viral pictures on the social media application Instagram showed the ‘Sun Yaara‘ star flaunting her elegant looks.

There were heartwarming comments on the pictures and video.

Zarnish Khan made her debut in 2013 and has been a popular name in the entertainment industry ever since. Apart from a successful TV career, the actor enjoys immense popularity on social media accounts as well with millions of followers.

Be it her musical reels, stunning looks from photoshoots, or even the project’s BTS, and travel diaries, netizens are in love with her social media presence.

Apart from her modeling career, she has made a name for herself in the drama industry. She can play different roles without breaking a sweat.

She was lauded for her performances in serials ‘Sun Yaara‘ and ‘Khuda Na Karay‘.

