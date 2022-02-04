Zarnish Khan’s latest Instagram reel goes viral

Actor Zarnish Khan shared a new reel on her Instagram handle that is going viral across social media platforms.

On Friday morning, the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor took to photo and video sharing application Instagram to treat her followers with the latest reel. Sporting a Yellow knit sweater, Zarnish is seen enjoying her favorite song on the radio.

The viral clip features the pretty actor lip-synching the lyrics of from ‘Kuchh tum socho’ song, from Indian singer Sonu Nigam’s 90s album ‘Deewana’, as she gets her car washed.

“When you’re getting the car washed in a rush and your song is on the radio! 🤩”, the 28-year-old noted in the caption of the reel, which has been watched by millions of users in a few hours.

“I mean break tu banta hai!! Me on one of the regular filmy days”, reads the caption further with some emojis. Users of the social app seem to be loving this latest reel which garnered thousands of hearts, along with compliments in the comment section.

Apart from a successful stint on TV, Zarnish is quite popular on her social media accounts as well with a following in millions. Either her musical reels, stunning looks from photoshoots, or even the project’s BTS, netizens are in love with the social media presence that Zarnish has.

