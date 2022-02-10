Zarnish Khan shares new pictures; calls people for help

Actor Zarnish Khan wrote she has been cursed in a series of Instagram pictures that are viral across social media platforms.

“Yeh jo flights miss kernay ki baddua milli huwi hai na mujhai!! (I have been cursed so that I miss flights) Someone please break the curse,” the caption read.

The pictures sees her sitting behind a table and smiling to the camera. She wore an elegant black and dark red outfit. Her fans on the social media platform have liked the image. However, the comments section is disabled.

It is to be noted that Zarnish Khan has a big fanbase on social media platforms. With over two million Instagram followers, she is one of the most followed celebrities of the Pakistan entertainment industry.

She shares pictures from her photoshoots for the fans. Earlier, the celebrity shared a series of pictures that sees her wearing a dark blue outfit with a black coat on top of it.

Her Instagram reels are hit as well. She previously shared a video in which she lip-synced and showing off her acting skills at the same time.

The celebrity has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry with her stellar in many projects with the serial Sun Yaara being one of them.

She played the role of Lalarukh aka Lali Mustafa Khan alongside Junaid Khan in the drama. The rest of the cast included Hira Mani, Ghana Ali, Minal Khan, Faris Shafi, Laila Wasti and Samina Ahmed.

