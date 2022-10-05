Zarnish Khan’s stunning pictures, reel go viral!

The latest Instagram pictures and reels of showbiz actor Zarnish Khan are viral across social media platforms.

On the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, the ‘Sun Yaara’ actor posted a series of new pictures and a reel video from her recent bridal photoshoot on the wall.

The short BTS video had the celebrity grooving during the photo shoot, while the latest rendition of ‘Dekha Tenu’ by Hardik Bharadwaj played in the background. Zarnish Khan penned the lyrics of the same song in the caption of the viral reel.

The clicks shared by the Showbiz celebrity see her in a deep red bridal ensemble by celebrity designer Lajwanti. The lehenga was styled with gold and emerald jewels to compliment the embellishments on the outfit and heavy glam makeup on Khan. The posts received love from her millions of fans on the social platform, with thousands of likes and compliments for the actor.

Have a look at the comments section of her pictures and reel.

Gorgeous as always 😍

Mind blowing…. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

Pretty😍

Beautiful lady

Eternal beauty

Extremely gorgeous 😍😍🔥🔥❤️

With a huge fanbase on the visual-sharing site, Khan is quite consistent with her postings on the platform and often posts pictures and videos of herself and her family, as well as her projects’ BTS.

On the career front, Khan has been a part of a number of superhit serials throughout her career span of nine years and has received applause for her stellar performances.

