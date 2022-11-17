Zarnish Khan wins social media with latest pictures

Latest pictures of actor and model Zarnish Khan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Zarnish Khan shared the viral pictures on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. The “Khuda Na Karay” flaunted her elegance in a blue outfit with nails properly done.

The prolific actor received immense love from fans and admirers through thousands of likes and countless comments. The Lahore-born actor has more than two million followers on the social media application. She updates fans and admirers through her visuals.

Previously, the celebrity turned heads with pictures of her in a dark blue outfit with a black coat on top of it.

Moreover, the celebrity’s Instagram reels go hit. She won hearts via video of her lip-synching and showing off her acting skills at the same time.

On the professional front, she has worked in superhit serials such as “Khuda Na Karay“, and “Sun Yaara” being some of them.

Comments