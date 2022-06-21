Zarnish Khan’s latest Instagram video goes viral

A video seeing actor Zarnish Khan dancing on a road in Hunza is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video saw the Sun Yaara actor having fun on a road in Malaysia as the Bollywood movie song Awaara Bhanware Jo Hole Hole Gaayen played over it.

Zarnish Khan said she always wanted to have this kind of fun in the mountains but her mobile phone broke in the proceess.

“Always wanted to do this in the mountains,” she wrote. “Haye par phone toot gaya mera is chakar mein! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ But yay 😈🥰”

The video garnered thousands of likes and countless comments. Many of them jokingly gave condolence over the cell phone getting broken.

How brave you are like you didn’t care about your phone🤔🤔😅 btw you’re looking gorgeous as always❤️❤️” a netizen wrote. Another netizen added, “It is not worth it! Phone tot gaya 😢”

A third user stated, “Wow love your dance with this eye-catching view” while the fourth wrote, “That is called talented girl I’m in love Xarnish ❤❤”

She also shared pictures of her trip as well.

The actor has a huge fanbase on social media with more than two million Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of family and projects’ BTS.

Earlier, the celebrity shared a series of pictures that sees her wearing a dark blue outfit with a black coat on top of it.

The celebrity has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry with her stellar in many projects with the serial Sun Yaara being one of them.

She played the role of Lalarukh aka Lali Mustafa Khan alongside Junaid Khan in the drama. The rest of the cast included Hira Mani, Ghana Ali, Minal Khan, Faris Shafi, Laila Wasti and Samina Ahmed.

