Zartaj Gul criticises Maulana Fazlur Rehman over ‘derogatory remarks’ against women

LAHORE: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul has strongly criticised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman for issuing derogatory remarks against women, saying the word ‘maulana’ should be removed from Fazlur Rehman’s name.

“He [Fazlur Rahman] does not deserve to be called Maulana,” PTI leader Zartaj Gul said, lambasting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not taking any action against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President.

The former minister lashed out at the JUI-F chief, saying that if any political party does not have a women’s wing, they should not have any right to do politics.

While criticizing Maryam Nawaz, Zartaj Gul stated: “PTI is the only party to give women recognisation and leadership opportunities,” adding that the women politicians in other parties are only obligated to carry bags of their leaders.

In her media statement, she further said that the party was prepared for general elections and resigning from the assemblies. “No matter when the general election takes place, Imran Khan will win by a two-thirds majority,” she said, noting that people of DG Khan stand by PTI chairman Imran Khan.

PTI leaders shared the video clip of Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the social media platform, condemning the remarks made by the JUI-F Chief.

“This man is a pervert with a decrepit filthy mindset! His Western masters and benefactors must realize he’s at the moment making things up from his gutter mind, abusing females. Not a face of Islam, Fazlur Rehman is an embodiment of perversion,” PTI leader and former Climate Minister Zartaj Gul Wazir said in a tweet.

“Fazlur Rehman making accusations against PTI workers and on the other hand, teaching morals shows that this man can speak such vulgar things,” he said while condemning the remarks. He also demanded Fazlur Rehman to apologize to PTI women workers.

فضل الرحمان کا پی ٹی آئی کے ورکرز پر بیہودہ الزامات لگانا اور اخلاقیات کا درس دینا اس بات کی عکاسی کرتاہے کہ بغض عمران میں یہ آدمی اس طرح کی کم ظرف باتیں کر سکتا ہے اس غلیظ القاب کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ فضل الرحمان کو اس حرکت پر تحریک انصاف کے ورکرز سے معزرت کرنی چاہئے۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) November 28, 2022

