Zartaj Gul’s arrest warrants issued in Azadi march case

ISLAMABAD: Court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Zartaj Gul in Azadi march case and Section 144 violation case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrest warrants were issued by civil judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti after PTI’s Zartaj Gul did not appear before the court.

The court stated that Gul failed to appear before the court despite being summoned in both cases hereby the arrest warrants were issued against the PTI leader.

Last year in October, Imran Khan and several other party leaders, including KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, were acquitted in the Azadi March case.

As per details, the civil judge Shehzad Khan announced the verdict and acquitted Raja Khurram Shehzad, Imran Ismail and Ali Nawaz Awan.

Prior to this, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz were also acquitted in Azadi March cases.

As per details, a session court in Islamabad heard cases related to the violation of Section 144 during PTI’s Azadi March and acquitted both former PTI leaders.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.