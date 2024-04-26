WATCH: Zaviyar Nauman owns dance floor at Hania Aamir’s family wedding

Showbiz starlet Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz set the dance floor ablaze at a friend’s wedding, who happened to be the cousin of his co-star Hania Aamir.

Fellow actors and friends Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz are busy celebrating the wedding of the former’s cousin, Shahnawaz, who is getting married to Sherbano, and being a great performer and an absolute show stealer that he is, the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor burned the dance floor with his boys’ squad, on a number of songs.

In the clips from the mehendi event, shared by the photography company on Instagram, on Friday, Zaviyar is seen pulling off some quirky steps with his dance partners on the title track of the Bollywood movie ‘Udta Punjab’, while another viral video captured Hania recording his friend as he showed his Bhangra moves on a Punjabi number.

Both the actors were also spotted posing with each other as well as with the couple of the hour for group pictures.

The clips from the mehendi night are all over the internet now and fans can’t get over his energy and the stunning looks served by the showbiz stars.

It is worth mentioning here that Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz shared the screen in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, co-starring A-list actor Wahaj Ali.

