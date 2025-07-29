Zayn Malik shares rare photo of daughter Khai

British singer and former One Direction star Zayn Malik has shared a rare picture with his four-year-old daughter Khai, as the duo enjoyed a BLACKPINK concert together.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Heartthrob singer Zayn Malik, who is a father to a daughter, Khai, 4, with his ex-partner, American supermodel Gigi Hadid, took the celebrity kid to the concert of K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK, in New York, for a father-daughter outing over the weekend.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, Malik, 32, shared a picture with his daughter from the concert and captioned, “BLACKPINK Thank you 🙂 Me & Khai loved it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZH 𓊍 (@zaynzquad275)

For the unversed, Malik and Hadid were in an on-again-off-again relationship, starting from late 2015, when she starred in his music video ‘Pillowtalk’. She gave birth to their daughter, Khai, in September 2020, before the former couple ended their six-year-long relationship in the following October, after his argument with her mother, Yolanda, who accused him of striking her.

However, Hadid and Malik have maintained a peaceful relationship after the split, as they mutually decided to co-parent their daughter.

Last year, the singer called his daughter the most important person in his life when he celebrated Khai’s 4th birthday.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s marriage plans revealed