Zayn Malik teams up with BLACKPINK's Jisoo for new collab

Zayn Malik to release another collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

In an announcement, Zayn Malik gave a hint of his upcoming collaboration in music. He spilt the details about Eyes Closed, his latest duet with the K-pop sensation. Among others, one clip making waves on social media shows him gushing over Raye.

The 32-year-old musician reflected on his last London visit, where he had the “pleasure” to watch the Escapism chart topper perform live with an orchestra on stage.

He further commented, “She’s an amazing vocalist, somebody who I feel is really like holding the torch for modern-day R&B music in this era,” he raved over the 28-year-old British singer-songwriter and record producer.

He further elaborated, “I’m always inspired when I hear her lyrics and her music, I feel like she’s an amazing artist”.

His glowing remarks for the Worth It songstress sent fans into a frenzy as they hoped this could be the spark for another captivating duet.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “ZAYN X RAYE PLSSSSS,” followed by others writing, “Zayn x Raye the duo i didn’t know i needed” and “duet loading…”

Another chimed in, saying, “Oh Zayn, you’d better collaborate with Raye. Literally my favs brits [red heart emoji].”

A fifth playfully commented, “One 4 letter pop star to another, short names, more room for talent [guilty smile and red heart emoji].”

Why are fans taking Zayn’s praise for Raye as a hint? Because his collaboration with Jisoo came only a few months after he attended BLACKPINK’s concert with his five-year-old daughter, Khai Malik.

For which the doting father of one has jokingly credited Jisoo for helping him become a “cool dad” to Khai, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

Since the release of his latest album, Room Under the Stairs in May 2024, the X Factor alum has been back in the spotlight, of course, accompanied by his month-long social media breaks instead of annual appearances.

He also hit the road in November 2024 for a tour, named Stairway to the Sky, to support his album.

The tour, which concluded in March 2025, marked his first series of solo concerts in a decade after exiting 1D in 2015, leaving behind Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

Zayn praising Raye in a new interview with BBC Radio 1. pic.twitter.com/xeCLWXq2x9 — RAYE Updates (@RayeUpdate) November 19, 2025

Recently, he has released a few rap tracks, a duet with Jisoo, and has teased even more projects with exciting collaborators, which fans believe may include a duet with Raye as well.

Also, Zayn is rumoured to be appearing in a new Netflix documentary alongside his One Direction bandmate Louis and he has also announced a mini-residency set to take place in Las Vegas in 2026.