World reacts to Zelenskiy-Trump Oval Office clash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump clashed at a White House meeting that ended in disaster on Friday, prompting an outpouring of reaction from across the globe.

ZELENSKIY ON X

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON X

“Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

“No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are jointly seeking the path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON TO REPORTERS IN PORTUGAL:

“Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others. And we must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children and the security of Europe. These are simple things, but they’re good to remember at times like these, that’s all.

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIO MELONI

“Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favours those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation. Not of its power or influence, but of the principles that founded it, first and foremost freedom. A division would not benefit anyone. What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years, and those that we will be called upon to face in the future. This is the proposal that Italy intends to make to its partners in the coming hours.”

SPOKESPERSON FOR BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

“He retains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is playing his part to find a path forward to a lasting peace, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

“We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, because this is the struggle of a democratic nation versus an authoritarian regime led by Vladimir Putin, who clearly has imperialistic designs, not just on Ukraine, but throughout that region.”

CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MELANIE JOLY ON X

“Canada remains committed to providing the necessary assistance to ensure Ukraine’s security, sovereignty, and resilience.”

DENMARK’S FOREIGN MINISTER LARS LOKKE RASMUSSEN ON FACEBOOK

“It’s a punch in the gut for Ukraine. … There must be room for robust conversations – even between friends. But when it happens in front of rolling cameras like that, there is only one winner. And he sits in the Kremlin.”

FORMER RUSSIAN PRESIDENT DMITRY MEDVEDEV, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF RUSSIA’S SECURITY COUNCIL, ON TELEGRAM

“A brutal dressing down in the Oval Office.”

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN ON X

“Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President.

“We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”

MOLDOVAN PRESIDENT MAIA SANDU ON X

“The truth is simple. Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine defends its freedom – and ours. We stand with Ukraine.”

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ ON X

“Ukraine, Spain stands with you.”

HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN ON X

“Strong men make peace, weak men make war. Today President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!”

NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTER JONAS GAHR STOERE IN STATEMENT TO TV2

“What we saw from the White House today is serious and disheartening. Ukraine still needs the US’s support, and Ukraine’s security and future are also important to the US and to Europe. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very demanding and brutal time, under attack from Russia. That Trump accuses Zelenskiy of gambling with World War III is deeply unreasonable and a statement I distance myself from. Norway stands with Ukraine in their struggle for freedom. We hope that the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

CZECH PRESIDENT PETR PAVEL ON X

“We stand with Ukraine more than ever. Time for Europe to step up its efforts.”

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER DICK SCHOOF

“The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. Especially now. We want lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression that Russia has started. For Ukraine, for all its inhabitants and for Europe.”

ESTONIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MARGUS TSAHKNA ON X

“The only obstacle to peace is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s decision to continue his war of aggression. If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia’s support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Time for Europe to step up.”

POLISH PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK ON X

“Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

JOHANN WADEPHUL, DEPUTY OF CONSERVATIVE PARTY-GROUP IN GERMAN PARLIAMENT, THE PARTY OF INCOMING CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ, ON X

“The scenes from the White House are shocking. How can you stab the president of an invaded country in the back like this? Free Europe will not betray Ukraine!”

ITALIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER MATTEO SALVINI, LEADER OF THE FAR-RIGHT LEAGUE PARTY ON X

“Aim for PEACE, stop this war! Come on @realDonaldTrump”.