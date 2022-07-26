Zendaya and other celebrities who live with parents

Hollywood actor Zendaya, singer Billie Eilish and tennis player Rafael Nadal are among many illustrious celebrities who prefer to live with their parents.

Showbiz celebrities have a busy life as they travel around the world for work but they chose to live close to their loved ones for different reasons.

Here are a few of them.

Zendaya

Hollywood actor Zendaya has millions of followers around the world. The Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria star found it beneficial to live with her parents because it is a “protective barrier”.

Tom Holland

The Uncharted star admitted his parents have “chained him” to the ground. He lives in a house which is just five minutes away from his parents’ home.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts’ mother Betty Lou Motes moved into her home, which she shares with husband Danny Moder, following her half-sister’s Nancy Motes demise in 2014.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez lived with her stepfather and mother, who were her managers, before she turned into an adult. She fired and threw them out of her house in 2014.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the United States, moved into the White House after her husband Barack Obama and children Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama in 2009. However, her mother Marian Shields Robinson also moved into the house with them because she wanted to take care of the grandchildren.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is very touchy when it comes to his parents. He claimed his father Darrell Bishop came to live with him after seven for drug possession. After making big in the showbiz industry, he changed his father’s life. He said his mother keeps in touch with them even after they parted ways.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence lived with her parents in an apartment till 2012. The Hunger Games star stayed in tiny places in New York thinking that living in a mansion alone was weird. She moved into a man four years later.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is one of the most celebrated tennis players with 18 Grand Slam wins. He is living with his family as it helps him stay down to earth and avoid distractions.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish currently resides in her two-bedroom family home in Los Angeles city of California state in the United States alongside her celebrity brother till 2019.

Her house has two bedrooms which allowed the sibling to have their own space and work on their music. Their parents slept in the living room. The house has one house.

