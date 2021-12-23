Zendaya breaks the internet with a diamond ring

Spider-Man actor Zendaya broke the internet as she posted a mirror selfie showing off the rock on her ring finger.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have to be the most favorite babies of Instagram and they seem to be loving all the conjecture surfacing about them.

zendaya……my love why is there a ring on that finger ….. don’t-….don’t tell me- pic.twitter.com/y9X8C0anFg — ado ❄️ is a michael buble stan (@Iouyoncee) December 16, 2021

The duo doesn’t mind dropping hints time and again, be it those loved-up birthday posts, sensational chemistry on the red carpets, or their candid responses to the burning questions in the interview, the two don’t hold back.

Similarly, the recent Instagram story by the ‘Euphoria’ star has the internet speculating if ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actors have gotten engaged secretly, as she posted a lovely mirror selfie, flaunting a new hairstyle and the stunning ‘Yellow Diamond’ on her finger. Her story even had the caption “It was time for a change”, which seems to be pointing towards her new hairstyle.

IS THAT AN ENGAGEMENT RING? pic.twitter.com/ycZrxOVvAr — The Battinson ❓0❓❓ (@BattinsonMarvel) December 16, 2021

Her selfie broke the internet and Twitterati can’t keep calm. One of the users wrote, “Am I the only person freaking out about that diamond ring on Zendaya’s finger in her latest ig story?!”, while the other one went on with the guess of her getting hitched to Holland.

“Y’all abt to be sick asf when y’all realize thats an engagement ring on Zendaya finger”‘ a Twitter user wrote.

Zendaya was wearing an engagement ring. Is she and Tom Holland getting hitched? — Mr Magoo BOYCOTT AMAZON!!! (@boydr2) December 19, 2021

Though a clarification from a netizen put to rest all the claims, who wrote ” The ring in question is a Bulgari piece that the actress has been wearing for the past year”.

Further research disclosed the fact that Zendaya herself stated earlier this year in an interview, “This is my splurge, my treat-myself…It feels like it’s gonna be an heirloom, like one day I can give it to my grandchildren”, she said.

