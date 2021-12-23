Friday, December 24, 2021
Zendaya breaks the internet with a diamond ring

Spider-Man actor Zendaya broke the internet as she posted a mirror selfie showing off the rock on her ring finger.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have to be the most favorite babies of Instagram and they seem to be loving all the conjecture surfacing about them.

The duo doesn’t mind dropping hints time and again, be it those loved-up birthday posts, sensational chemistry on the red carpets,  or their candid responses to the burning questions in the interview, the two don’t hold back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Similarly, the recent Instagram story by the ‘Euphoria’ star has the internet speculating if ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actors have gotten engaged secretly, as she posted a lovely mirror selfie, flaunting a new hairstyle and the stunning ‘Yellow Diamond’ on her finger. Her story even had the caption “It was time for a change”, which seems to be pointing towards her new hairstyle.

Her selfie broke the internet and Twitterati can’t keep calm. One of the users wrote, “Am I the only person freaking out about that diamond ring on Zendaya’s finger in her latest ig story?!”, while the other one went on with the guess of her getting hitched to Holland.

“Y’all abt to be sick asf when y’all realize thats an engagement ring on Zendaya finger”‘ a Twitter user wrote.

Though a clarification from a netizen put to rest all the claims, who wrote ” The ring in question is a Bulgari piece that the actress has been wearing for the past year”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Further research disclosed the fact that Zendaya herself stated earlier this year in an interview, “This is my splurge, my treat-myself…It feels like it’s gonna be an heirloom, like one day I can give it to my grandchildren”, she said.

