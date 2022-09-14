Zendaya’s Leonardo DiCaprio roast from Emmys goes viral

Hollywood starlet Zendaya was roasted for being ‘too old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio at the recently-held Emmy Awards night.

While having the time of her life at the 74th Emmys ceremony on Monday, awaiting the second consecutive top honour for teens drama ‘Euphoria’, Zendaya was embarrassed by the ‘Saturday Night Live’ alumni Kenan Thompson, who was the host for the night.

It happened so when the leading lady became the centre of the joke, which was more about ‘The Revenant’ actor. In one of his monologues, Thompson wished the ‘Spider-Man’ actor who just celebrated her 26th birthday earlier this month.

He further quipped, “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” His statement had the crowd burst into laughter, while the obviously awkward Zendaya was seen hiding her face with her hands as the camera panned towards her.

It is pertinent to mention that DiCaprio has been in the headlines since his break-up with long-time girlfriend, Camila Morrone last month, and his interest in supermodel Gigi Hadid – ex-partner of singer Zayn Malik.

As per the sources, both the celebs are ‘getting to know each other’. “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi, they’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people,” confirmed a source.

Meanwhile, Zendaya bagged her second ‘Best Drama Actor’ award at the Emmys earlier this week. With her second win, the star became the first-ever black woman to have two honours in the category. Both her wins came for the portrayal of Rue Bennett in HBOs hit series ‘Euphoria’.

