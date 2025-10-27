Zeniko Sumiya’s ‘Ripples in the River’ reaches its finale

Zeniko Sumiya has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it will conclude with the sixth volume, Ripples in the River (Kawa ni Sazanami), available on December 15.

Seven Seas Entertainment is dropping the manga in English and explains the tale:

Tanba and Utagawa have been together for over ten years, but Uta still can’t believe he’s landed such a stud, and Tanba still gets blindsided when his young-at-heart boyfriend switches into adult mode. It’s a non-stop whirlwind of love that sends both their hearts skipping!

However, Seven Seas Entertainment launched the first volume on October 21 and plans to release the second on February 10.

Sumiya originally released the manga on Pixiv.Frontier Works’ Hug Pixiv label began publishing the manga in 2022 and released the fifth volume in October 2024.

Sumiya’s manga, 5 Seconds Before a Witch Falls in Love, will be released in English by Seven Seas Entertainment.

In addition, Sumiya’s manga Breathless Momentum, Loveless Momentum, Sasori to Otome: Scorpio & Virgo, and This Can’t Be First Love will be available in English from Animate International.

Read More: Twitch CEO apologizes after streamer Emiru assault

On the other hand, an interactive livestreaming service, Twitch, is in serious trouble following an incident involving streamer Emiru at the TwitchCon 2025 meet and greet event.

The social media influencer, born Emily-Beth Schunk, was snapping photos with one of her followers when a man approached and attempted to kiss her without permission.

The internet personality Emily-Beth Schunk’s own security team intervened to prevent the man and take him aside, but the security of Twitch did not grab him until hours had passed.