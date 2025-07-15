Zero Shadow event: Sun to align above Kaaba today

The sun will position directly above the Kaaba on Tuesday 15 July 2025, at 12:27 PM Makkah time, marking second and final solar zenith event of the year.

This astronomical alignment will eliminate shadows in Makkah, enabling Muslims worldwide to determine prayer direction with absolute accuracy.

President of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, Majed Abu Zahra, has confirmed the phenomenon results from Earth’s 23.5-degree axial tilt.

As the sun returns southward from the Tropic of Cancer, it will align with Makkah’s latitude (21.4°N) at an 89.5-degree elevation.

Vertical objects will cast zero shadows during this period, coinciding exactly with the Grand Mosque’s Dhuhr call to prayer.

This biannual event last occurred on 28 May 2025. The next alignment will happen on 16 July 2026. Abu Zahra noted the phenomenon also provides research opportunities for studying atmospheric refraction effects near the zenith point.

Saudi authorities will broadcast live demonstrations from the Grand Mosque. Muslims across the world can use this method to confirm Qibla alignment.

