Zhalay Sarhadi entertains social users with funny reel

The hilarious reel of actor Zhalay Sarhadi with some laundry lessons is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another funny reel on Friday sharing some very valid laundry confusions.

With a straight face, Sarhadi mimicked a humorous script in the video, captioned with, “How is this a possibility???? 🤪 Kissi ka kacha rang kissi pay pakka hogaya!!!”

The now-viral reel clip was played by thousands of her followers on the gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Earlier, the actor shared a rib-tickling video of herself telling a rather unusual lesson she had learnt from the bees. “Lar jao bus!!! Let’s learn from the bees! Be the bees,” she had written in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zhalay Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.