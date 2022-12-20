‘Live and let live’: Zhalay Sarhadi’s Insta reel goes viral

The latest lip-sync reel shared by showbiz actor Zhalay Sarhadi is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Jalaibee’ star turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application on Monday night and treated her thousands of followers with yet another hilarious reel recreation.

“Live and let live bro,” she wrote in the caption of the video which sees her mimic a savage poetry script originally from an Indian TV series ‘Farzi Mushaira’. Sarhadi gave out a silent lesson to all the guys out there in a rather light-hearted way via her viral reel.

The clip was played by thousands of Instagrammers and received numerous likes and comments for the celebrity within a few hours.

Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and viral TikTok videos for her fans, who not only admire them but also keenly await for her to share new ones.

Apart from her immense popularity on social media, the celebrity made herself a household name with her brief acting stint. The actor received acclaim for notable performances in drama serials ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Badnaam’, ‘Khoat’, ‘Mera Saaein’ and ‘Aks’ among others.

She essayed a pivotal role in the film ‘Jalaibee’ as well.

