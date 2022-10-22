Zhalay Sarhadi comes up with new hilarious lip-syncing video

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi shared her latest TikTok video on social media application Instagram and it is going viral.

The viral video sees her lip-syncing dialogue, “logon ne aik aik karke itni kamian nikali hain meri lagta hai ab mujh main sirf khoobian hi baaki hain. I love myself (One by onepeople have pointed out so many of my shortcomings that it now feels like there are only positive qualities about me left. I love myself).”

Thousands of Instagram users have liked the picture. They showed their love with their heartwarming comments.

‘Rang Laaga’ actor is quite consistent with the content on her official Instagram and Tiktok accounts with thousands of followers. Her TikTok videos are admired by her followers, and they keenly wait for her to share new content.

Previously, the celebrity shared a hilarious reel on Instagram captioned with “Naiqi kar status pay daal”, which featured her synchronizing with the humorous script.

She has worked in several hit projects including ‘Rang Laaga‘ and a film called ‘Jalaibee‘. Apart from her acting, the pretty actor is often compared to Bollywood actor, Priyanka Chopra for her looks.

