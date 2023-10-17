31.9 C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Zhalay Sarhadi entertains netizens with new reel – Watch

By Web Desk
Actor Zhalay Sarhadi pointed out the differences between people of Pakistan and abroad in yet another entertaining reel going viral on social media.

Zhalay Sarhadi took to her Instagram account with another funny reel, speaking about the contrasting style of compliments of local people and foreigners.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor mimicked a funny script in the video, saying people outside Pakistan compliment someone like ‘You’re looking pretty today’, while Pakistanis tell them that they look unrecognizable. “Bahar kay aur yahan kay haalaat,” she wrote in the caption with an emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

The now-viral video was played by thousands of her followers on Gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Zhalay Sarhadi is quite consistent with the entertaining content on her social media handles and often posts funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Earlier, the actor spoke about her fears, taking a dig at the whopping electricity bills after raised tariffs. “Har cheez ka darr hai! (There is fear of everything),” she had written in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sarhadi was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit drama serial ‘Pinjra’ alongside A-list actors Hadiqa Kiani, Omair Rana, Sunita Marshall, Furqan Qureshi and Jinaan Hussain among others.

