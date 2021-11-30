Zhalay Sarhadi’s funny video goes viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi shared a funny video on Instagram and it went viral across social media.

After mimicking the ghutne main dard (pain in the knee) dialogue, she has now mimicked the jab mazaak bardaasht hota naheen hai (when you can’t take a joke) dialogue in the Instagram clip.

She has worked in several hit projects namely Rang Laaga and film namely Jalaibee.

Zhalay Sarhadi’s looks are compared to that of Indian actor Priyanka Chopra. She shares her beautiful pictures on her Instagram profile which has millions of followers.

The Rang Laaga star’s TikTok videos too are quite popular among her fans and the reason is that her videos are hilarious and keep her fans entertained.

Suffering from hypothyroidism

Earlier, she revealed that she is suffering from hypothyroidism for which she is following a special diet, adding that she remains cautious about her health and diet for staying beautiful.

The celebrity eats fried fish once a week other than domesticated chicken meat. Her bread is also made of coconut flour.

She mentioned that she is fond of eating cheese and butter and eats konjac rice.

