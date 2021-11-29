Zhalay Sarhadi’s hilarious TikTok video goes viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi shared a hilarious video of her mimicking a script on her Instagram page and it went viral.

Her TikTok video sees her mimicking a “Ghutne main thora takleef hai (There is some pain in the knee) script.

The hilarious clip got thousands of likes and she had us laughing with her superb mimicry talent.

She has worked in several hit projects namely Rang Laaga and film namely Jalaibee.

Zhalay Sarhadi’s looks are compared to that of Indian actor Priyanka Chopra. She shares her beautiful pictures on her Instagram profile which has millions of followers.

Her TikTok videos

The actress is quite active on social media and has a huge number of fans who follow her every move.

Zhalay’s TikTok videos too are quite popular among her fans and the reason is that her videos are hilarious and keep her fans entertained.

Remaining careful about health to stay beautiful

Recently, she said that she remains careful about her health and diet for staying beautiful.

She came as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show “Good Morning Pakistan” hosted by Nida Yasir where she talked about disclosed secrets behind her good looks.

The actor revealed that she follows a special diet plan as she is suffering from hypothyroidism.

Zhalay Sarhadi mentioned she eats fried fish once a week besides domesticated chicken meat. The actor mentioned that her bread is made of coconut flour.

She added that she uses konjac rice, adding that she is fond of eating butter and cheese.

Moreover, she mentioned that her diet plan is prepared according to her doctor’s advice.

