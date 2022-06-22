Zhalay Sarhadi’s new TikTok videos go viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi uploaded TikTok videos and they are going viral across social media platforms.

Zhalay Sarhadi lip-synced dialogues in the TikTok video that she posted on social media platforms Instagram also.

“Kami harkatoun main hain,” the caption read.

Moreover, she posted a TikTok video with a cat.

The Rang Laaga actor is quite consistent with the content on Instagram and Tiktok accounts with millions of followers. Her TikTok videos are admired by her followers, and they keenly wait for her to share new content.

Earlier, she lip-synced a comic script which was a disguised message for haters.

“Hatred from people is the proof that you are in the right direction towards success”, Zhalay mimicked the script in the reel that was captioned with “Haters only prove you are doing it right”.

Zhalay Sarhadi, apart from sharing pictures and videos on social media, has also made a name for herself with her acting performance. She received praise for her superb work in superhit drama serial Rang Laaga and Aks.

She played a pivotal role in the film Jalaibee.

