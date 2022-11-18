Zhalay Sarhadi’s question has netizens laughing

Actor and model Zhalay Sarhadi’s hilarious video is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Zhalay Sarhadi shared the viral video on his Instagram account. It showed her lip-synching the lines, “Pakistan ka sabse bada technical sawal..aur sunao? aur uss se bhi bada technical jawab..main theek hun tum sunao.”

The “Rang Laaga” continues to spread happiness and smiles with her amusing and light-hearted posts on the visual-sharing platform where she has millions of followers.

Her hilarious content on the social media application gets millions of views and likes along with funny comments. Earlier, she lip-synched dialogue “zabaan sab ke paas hoti hai meri jaan..magar baat aur bakwaas main fark hota hai“.

The celebrity, apart from sharing funny videos, shares dashing pictures of herself and her professional endeavours.

She has made a name for herself in the acting industry because of her work in the drama “Rang Laaga” and film “Jalaibee“. Apart from her acting, her looks are compared to that of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

