Cop martyred as terrorists attack Levies, police posts in Zhob, Bannu

ZHOB / BANNU: Terrorists launched separate attacks on Levies and police posts in Zhob and Bannu on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to SP Nasrullah Malik, a group of terrorists launched an attack on a Levies and police post in Sherani Town Headquarters in Zhob, resulting in the martyrdom of police officer Altaf and injuries to a Levies personnel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The body of the slain officer and the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, the attackers abducted a Levies soldier during the assault and set fire to both the Levies post and a vehicle, which were completely destroyed in the blaze.

In a separate attack in Bannu, terrorists targeted the Meriyan Police Station.

Read more: Six soldiers martyred, five Indian-backed khwarij killed in Bannu attack

Police officials reported that the attackers used both light and heavy weapons during the assault. However, the police retaliated with strong resistance, forcing the terrorists to flee.

On September 2, six soldiers belonging to the Pakistan Army and Federal Constabulary (FC) embraced martyrdom as they foiled an attack on the FC Headquarters in Bannu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“During early hours of 2 September 2025, in a cowardly terrorist attack, Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij targeted Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Bannu District,” the military’s media wing stated.

It added that the Indian sponsored Khwarji attempted to breach the perimeter security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of security forces.