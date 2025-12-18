Zhob: Fire in coal-loaded truck injured 16 on Quetta highway

QUETTA: Fire erupted at a truck in Zhob carrying coal cargo, leaving 16 persons injured including firemen, in the incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The fire erupted in coal-loaded truck at Quetta National Highway, parked in Balochistan’s Zhob at new truck stand. The flames of the intense blaze being seen from the long distance.

The Fire Brigade staff reached to the spot for firefighting after getting information about the incident. At least 16 persons got burn injuries in the incident including two firemen.

The injured were transferred to Zhob district headquarters hospital for first aid. “Six injured with serious burn injuries were shifted to Quetta for treatment.

Police said the cause of the blaze could not be established immediately, but further investigation being conducted about the the fire incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fire erupted in a truck when drivers and other truck workers had decided to leave the area in the morning after night stay after the end of goods transport strike announced.