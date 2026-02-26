Zhob IBO: 10 Indian-Sponsored Khawarij Killed by Security Forces

Security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Zhob District of Balochistan, resulting in the elimination of ten foreign-sponsored Khawarij, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces launched a comprehensive area-sanitization operation to hunt down members of the Indian-backed proxy, Fitna-al-Khawarij.

During the operation, security personnel tracked the militants across multiple routes and effectively engaged their positions. Following an intense exchange of fire, 10 Khawarij were killed.

The operation, conducted on February 25, 2026, aimed to dismantle cells belonging to the proxy group. A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the deceased terrorists, who had been actively involved in numerous terror activities in the region.

Sanitization efforts are ongoing to eliminate any remaining foreign-sponsored elements in the area. This IBO follows a previous operation in Zhob on February 24, where eight terrorists were neutralized.

The relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision—as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan—remains in full swing. Pakistan’s Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are committed to wiping out the menace of foreign-supported terrorism from the country.

This IBO was further to an intelligence based operation in Zhob District of Balochistan on 24 February 2026, in which eight Indian sponsored Khwarij were successfully neutralized.