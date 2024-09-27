web analytics
Zhob market rocked by blast

ZHOB: A sudden explosion occurred in a local market due to explosives placed in tin containers on the roof of a shop, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

According to police, the explosives, embedded with iron pieces, were deliberately placed to incite fear and panic among the public, potentially affecting business activities in the area.

Authorities are investigating the incident, believing the intent was to disrupt the market’s operations rather than cause direct harm.

As per the Police spokesperson, no damage or injuries were caused by the blast, while the situation is under control, and further security measures are being taken.

