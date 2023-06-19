Zil Hajj moon: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet here today (Monday) for moon sighting of Zil Hajj, the last month of Islamic lunar year.

According to a religious ministry spokesperson, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the chairman of the moon sighting body, will chair the meeting in Karachi.

Zonal committees will also hold meetings for sighting Zil Hajj moon in various cities including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on the same day.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement whether the crescent sighted or not.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah Almighty.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

It is to be mentioned here that Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Hajj rituals will be performed on June 27 and Eidul Azha (10 Zil Hajj) will be celebrated on June 28.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage will start on June 26 after the crescent sighting for the Islamic month of Zil Hajj today. Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 28, Wednesday, in Saudi Arabia.

Muslim believers in UK will celebrate Eidul Azha on two different days. The Central London Mosque has announced to celebrate Eidul Azha on June 28, while Markazi Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat UK has announced Eidul Azha on June 29.